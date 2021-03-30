South Africa: Nathi Mthethwa Calls Cricket SA's Warring Factions to Crisis Meeting After Members' Council's Latest Snub

analysis

The saga threatening to tear Cricket South Africa apart will come to a head on Tuesday evening in a meeting between the sport body's warring factions and Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

The Pakistan men's cricket team arrived in South Africa last week for a white-ball series against the Proteas starting on Good Friday, but it went almost unnoticed.

The reason is simple. Cricket South Africa (CSA) remains at war with itself and seemingly cannot find peace because personal agendas and power-mongering supersede good corporate governance disciplines.

The Members' Council, the highest decision-making body at CSA, voted eight to six against a resolution to change the organisation's management structure and allow for a majority independent board. That proposal and resolution were put forward by CSA's interim board under a mandate from Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

By snubbing the interim board, and by extension Mthethwa, the action has put the Members' Council on a collision course with the sports ministry. The three parties will meet on Tuesday night in a make or break encounter for the sport.

The Members' Council has tried in vain to paint itself as a victim of a hostile takeover by the interim board. But the reality is...