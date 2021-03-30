Namibia: New Residential Units for Grootfontein

30 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

GROOTFONTEIN will see the construction of a new development, with 122 affordable houses for civil servants, including mostly teachers, members of the defence force and police officers.

Space for a small shopping centre, a church, a library or clinic, as well as eight play parks has also been reserved.

The initiative is spearheaded by Singleton Commercial CC, situated north of Grootfontein Secondary School, about 1 km from the town's centre.

Last week, minister of urban and rural development Erastus Uutoni officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony for the development of the new housing initiative.

He described the initiative as one that can be emulated as the government cannot shoulder the immense investment required for the servicing of land and the construction of low-cost housing alone.

"It is therefore important to state that mitigating our collective shortage as well as affordable housing solutions for all Namibians is a national imperative that requires us to purposefully explore viable alternative ways of ensuring every Namibian has a decent roof over their heads," the minister said.

The development will be known as Le Mont Village Mix Development, and is the brainchild of Edward Kasete, with the backing of development partners Tom van Wyk, a quantity surveyor, Antonio de Jesus, an electrical engineer, and mechanical engineer Roger Herunga.

Singleton Commercial CC obtained the unspoiled land from the Municipality of Grootfontein through a public-private partnership in 2017.

"This was approved on private treaty. If we perform we can return for extensions of more land. But hopefully, this time around the process will not be as rigorous as the one we endured to get where we are today," Kasete said.

The developers offer turnkey-housing projects where clients sign up for plots and plans, and construction will be done in-house.

"We have opted to go this route to control construction quality workmanship and to listen to clients' concerns during construction until completion. We have put in a clause for a retention period for clients to enjoy their new house with peace of mind," Kasete said.

To avoid land speculation no plot would be sold separately.

The smallest house of 72 square metres is situated on a 406 square metre piece of land, and has a starting price of N$620 000.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.