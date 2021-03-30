Namibia: New Residential Units for Grootfontein

GROOTFONTEIN will see the construction of a new development, with 122 affordable houses for civil servants, including mostly teachers, members of the defence force and police officers.

Space for a small shopping centre, a church, a library or clinic, as well as eight play parks has also been reserved.

The initiative is spearheaded by Singleton Commercial CC, situated north of Grootfontein Secondary School, about 1 km from the town's centre.

Last week, minister of urban and rural development Erastus Uutoni officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony for the development of the new housing initiative.

He described the initiative as one that can be emulated as the government cannot shoulder the immense investment required for the servicing of land and the construction of low-cost housing alone.

"It is therefore important to state that mitigating our collective shortage as well as affordable housing solutions for all Namibians is a national imperative that requires us to purposefully explore viable alternative ways of ensuring every Namibian has a decent roof over their heads," the minister said.

The development will be known as Le Mont Village Mix Development, and is the brainchild of Edward Kasete, with the backing of development partners Tom van Wyk, a quantity surveyor, Antonio de Jesus, an electrical engineer, and mechanical engineer Roger Herunga.

Singleton Commercial CC obtained the unspoiled land from the Municipality of Grootfontein through a public-private partnership in 2017.

"This was approved on private treaty. If we perform we can return for extensions of more land. But hopefully, this time around the process will not be as rigorous as the one we endured to get where we are today," Kasete said.

The developers offer turnkey-housing projects where clients sign up for plots and plans, and construction will be done in-house.

"We have opted to go this route to control construction quality workmanship and to listen to clients' concerns during construction until completion. We have put in a clause for a retention period for clients to enjoy their new house with peace of mind," Kasete said.

To avoid land speculation no plot would be sold separately.

The smallest house of 72 square metres is situated on a 406 square metre piece of land, and has a starting price of N$620 000.