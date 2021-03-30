Zimbabwe: Female Artistes Urged to Spruce Up Skills

30 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Faith Katete

Female artistes should take advantage of the Covid-19 induced national lockdown to pursue the perfection of their skills.

Speaking at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe where women in leadership were being celebrated, Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry yesterday said women were inherently creative, skilful and dexterous, but sadly many had not monetised their skills and say they were part of an industry. The celebrations were being held under the theme, "Women in leadership: achieving an equal future in the cultural and creative Industries."

"l implore and challenge women across our nation of Zimbabwe to pursue the perfection of their skills and enter into formal systems of their cultural and creative industries (CCIs) by registering through the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe. Let us put a stop to gender discrimination and gender based violence and let us stand together to support and encourage each other," she said.

Minister Coventry said women faced a plethora of challenges within the cultural and creative industries among them gender discrimination through unwarranted comments and features especially in the modelling and musical genres. Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Dr Thokozile Chitepo hoped the Covid-19 lockdown would give many the chance to recollect themselves, create and build a bigger product and service base.

"We encourage women to produce quality goods and services such that the industry can grow within our local and regional market," she said.

Daughter to the late national hero and music icon, Oliver Mtukudzi, Selmor, encouraged fellow female artistes to defy odds and keep working hard.

"We have been doing well as women in arts and l encourage women to continue working hard. It doesn't matter what challenge you are facing, we cry for equity."

Another musician, Rute Mbangwa, said: "Yes it's been a patriarchal society for a long time but we now have the same opportunities so as women we need to grab the opportunities and show what we have to the society. I urge all women to just seize the opportunities."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

