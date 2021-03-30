Angola: King of Bailundo Ousted From Throne

Huambo — Bailundo's king Ekuikui IV was removed from the throne Friday for alleged offenses that harm the kingdom's moral order and cultural traditions.

The decision to unseat the sovereign, on the throne since 2012, emerged from a meeting of the local delegation of the Angolan Association of Traditional Authorities (ASSAT), that gathered some members of the court.

The Kingdom of Bailundo is the first in the history of one of the greatest ovimbundu kingdoms.

With registration name of Armindo Kalupeteka, Ekuikui IV is accused of witchcraft, concentration of powers, the illegal sale of plots of land and falling apart of the functional and traditional structure of the court.

He was replaced by João Kawengo Kasanji, aged 52 year old, of the Katiavalas , who after being enthroned may be called "Tchingala TChangungu Vangalule Mbulu".

Since the founding of the Kingdom of Bailundo in 15th century, several kings have performed the traditional authority.

They are Katiavala I (founder), Jahulo I, Samandalu, Tchingui I, Tchingui II, Ekuikui I, Numa I, Hundungulo I, Tchissende I, Jungulo, Ngundji, Tchivukuvuku Tchama Tchongonga, Utondossi, Bonji, Bongue, Tchissende II, Vassovava e Katiavala II.

