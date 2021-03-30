Nigeria: Buhari Urged to Appoint Southerner As FCC Chair, CEO

A group, the United Youth for Growth and Development (UYGD), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consider a southerner as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

The group said since the establishment of the Commission in 1996, there have been five Chairmen and none came from Southern Nigeria.

The Executive Director of the group, Wasiu Adebiyi, while speaking in Osogbo, asked President Buhari to respect the principles of Federal Character and ensure that a southerner heads FCC.

Adebiyi said the South couldn't continue occupying the secretaryship post, saying that it would be an injustice to the region.