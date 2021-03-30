South Africa: SAIIA Is Proud to Announce the Launch of a New Project to Support South Africa's Just Transition to a Low-Carbon, Inclusive, Climate-Resilient Future

press release

The project will focus on how targeted skills training through the Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) college system in South Africa can be aligned with future job opportunities in the renewable energy sector, more specifically the Green Hydrogen economy, to improve job absorption rates. Several workshops, evidence-based research papers, a pilot training assessment of TVET college students, and policy dialogues with government, industry and civil partners are planned.

The project responds to climate change mitigation priorities of key South African government institutions, such as the Department of Science and Innovation, to support the roll-out of the Green Hydrogen Society Roadmap and the South Africa Renewable Energy Masterplan. South Africa is well positioned to pursue green hydrogen technology due to its vast reserves of platinum group metals (PGM) resources.

The South Africa-UK PACT funded project also aims to support the work of the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, the South African National Energy Development Institute and the Energy & Water Sector Education Training Authority.