Mozambique: Covid-19 - Two Deaths, 186 New Cases and 108 Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Sunday announced a further two deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, 186 new cases, and 108 full recoveries.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, the latest victims were a 63 year old Mozambican woman and an 87 year old Mozambican man. Their deaths were declared on Saturday and Sunday. Both died in Maputo city. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 764.

Since the start of the pandemic, 476,561 people have been tested for the coronavírus that causes Covid-19, 1,619 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 670 were from Maputo city, 283 from Nampula, 129 from Niassa, 109 from Maputo province, 100 from Sofala, 94 from Inhambane, 88 from Tete, 77 from Gaza, 52 from Zambezia, 12 from Cabo Delgado and five from Manica.

1,433 of these tests gave negative results and 186 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brought the total number of people diagnosed in Mozambique with Covid-19 to 67,197.

The Sunday positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be carrying the virus) was 11.5 per cent. This compares with 5.4 per cent on Saturday (the lowest rate so far this year), 7.9 per cent on Friday, 7.1 per cent on Thursday, 10.1 per cent on Wednesday, and 11.2 per cent on Tuesday.

Of the new cases reported on Sunday, 184 were Mozambicans and two were foreigners (but the Ministry release did not give their nationality). 109 were men or boys and 77 were women or girls. 15 were children under the age of 15, and 12 were over 65 years old. In four cases, no age information was available.

54 of the new cases (29 per cent) were from Nampula, and 50 (26.8 per cent) were from Maputo city. There were also 26 cases from Zambezia, 19 from Niassa, 16 from Sofala, 12 from Maputo province, four from Gaza, four from Inhambane and one from Tete. There were no positive cases among those tested in Cabo Delgado or in Manica.

In the same 24 hour period, nine Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (four in Maputo, four in Sofala and one in Zambezia), but eight new patients were admitted (four in Maputo, three in Sofala and one in Zambezia).

As of Sunday, 105 people were under medical care in the Covid-19 wards (down from 108 on Saturday). 63 of these patients (60 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also 15 patients in Zambezia, 10 in Nampula, five each in Matola, Inhambane and Sofala, one in Gaza and one in Tete. There were no patients hospitalised in the Covid-19 wards in Niassa, Cabo Delgado or Manica.

The Ministry release also reported that a further 108 people have been declared as fully recovered from Covid-19 (30 in Gaza, 25 in Inhambane, 17 in Nampula and 14 in Zambezia). This brings the total number of recoveries to 55,275, or 82.3 per cent of all those diagnosed in Mozambique with Covid-19.

The number of Covid-19 active cases on Sunday was 11,154 (up from 11.078 on Saturday). The geographical breakdown of these cases was as follows: Maputo city, 8,761 (78.5 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 1,278; Sofala, 277; Nampula, 194; Inhambane, 193; Niassa, 176; Cabo Delgado, 98; Manica, 73; Tete, 41; Gaza, 37; and Zambezia, 26.