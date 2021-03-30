Mozambique: Second Dose of Vaccine for Health Workers

Maputo — Mozambican health workers on Monday began receiving the second dose of the virocell vaccine, against the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

This vaccine is made in China by the company Sinopharm. The Chinese government donated 200,000 doses of the vaccine to Mozambique, which arrived in late February.

Health professonals were the top priority for the vaccine, which must be administered in two doses. Vaccination began on 8 March, and in the first phase 57,305 health workers were vaccinated, which was 88 per cent of the target set by the Health Ministry.

Just as in the first phase, the first person to receive the second dose on Monday was Health Minister Armindo Tiago, to set an example to all other health workers.

Cited by the independent television station STV, Tiago said "the second dose of the vaccine completes the immunity we want. I recommend that my other colleagues embrace this process".

He noted that dozens of health workers had refused to take the first dose - but they had now thought better of that decision.

"All of them have changed their minds", said Tiago, "but we can't attend to them now. They'll have to wait. But it's important to note that it wasn't just health professionals. There were also people from other groups who refused to be vaccinated". (The groups who should have received the first dose earlier this month include workers in mortuaries and cemeteries and people suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes).

The second dose of the vaccine should be administered 21 days after the first dose.

Next week, primary school teachers, members of the defence and security forces, journalists, and people with depressed immune systems should start receiving the first dose.