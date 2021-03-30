Mozambique: Junta Members Can Rejoin Renamo

29 March 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The General Secretary of Mozambique's largest opposition party, Renamo, Andre Majibire, has promised that members of the dissident "Renamo Military Junta" can rejoin Renamo, if they voluntarily leave their camps in the bush and join the current peace process.

Interviewed in today's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias", Majibire said Renamo would not harass any supporters of the Junta, but would welcome them all back as members of the party.

"We appeal to all of society to treat these brothers with respect and dignity", he said. "Anyone who is harassed or mistreated should not hesitate to present a complaint at the nearest police station or tell one of the Renamo offices established throughout the country what has happened".

Several senior figures have recently deserted from the Junta, and have joined the demobilisation of the Renamo militia and the reintegration of its members into society. Majibire claimed that many others are now leaving the bush and applying for demobilisation.

As for the junta leader, Mariano Nhongo, Majibire said he would have to assess his position and make up his mind. "We are open", he stressed. "By way of example, Joao Machava (former spokesperson for the Junta), presented himself here at Renamo headquarters, I received him, and now he is a member of Renamo".

He stressed that both President Filipe Nyusi and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade are committed to the peace agreement they signed in August 2019, which opens the possibility for all of those who come out of the bush "to join the demobilisation".

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.