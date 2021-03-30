Mozambique: Junta Members Can Rejoin Renamo

Maputo — The General Secretary of Mozambique's largest opposition party, Renamo, Andre Majibire, has promised that members of the dissident "Renamo Military Junta" can rejoin Renamo, if they voluntarily leave their camps in the bush and join the current peace process.

Interviewed in today's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias", Majibire said Renamo would not harass any supporters of the Junta, but would welcome them all back as members of the party.

"We appeal to all of society to treat these brothers with respect and dignity", he said. "Anyone who is harassed or mistreated should not hesitate to present a complaint at the nearest police station or tell one of the Renamo offices established throughout the country what has happened".

Several senior figures have recently deserted from the Junta, and have joined the demobilisation of the Renamo militia and the reintegration of its members into society. Majibire claimed that many others are now leaving the bush and applying for demobilisation.

As for the junta leader, Mariano Nhongo, Majibire said he would have to assess his position and make up his mind. "We are open", he stressed. "By way of example, Joao Machava (former spokesperson for the Junta), presented himself here at Renamo headquarters, I received him, and now he is a member of Renamo".

He stressed that both President Filipe Nyusi and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade are committed to the peace agreement they signed in August 2019, which opens the possibility for all of those who come out of the bush "to join the demobilisation".