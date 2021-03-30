Mozambique: Cne Spokesperson Resigns

29 March 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The spokesperson of Mozambique's National Elections Commission (CNE), Alice Banze, has resigned only three days after she was elected to the post.

Banze was elected chairperson at a plenary session of the CNE held on 19 March. But in her letter of resignation, circulating on the Internet, and dated 22 March, she claimed she had not been given the opportunity "to present expressly my declaration of acceptance or not" of the post.

"Taking into account the responsibilities of the job, and the other functions I exercise in other organisations, and taking advice from my family, I now present, of my own free will, my resignation", she wrote.

It is worth noting that she is only resigning as spokesperson and not as a member of the CNE. So she is not giving up the handsome salaries paid to members of the CNE, the housing allowance, the car, the diplomatic passport, and all the other privileges which the electoral legislation grants to CNE members.

Membership of the CNE is supposed to be a full time job, and should prevent her from undertaking "other functions in other organisations" regardless of whether she is spokesperson.

The CNE will now have to meet in plenary to choose a new spokesperson. It is known that the outgoing spokesperson, Paulo Cuinica, wanted to keep the job, but was defeated in the vote on 19 March.

