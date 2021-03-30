Egypt: Bourse Indexes Show Mixed Performance

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) indexes showed mixed performance at the end of Monday's trading session, amid selling operations performed on the leading stocks, against purchases of small- and mid-cap stocks.

The market capital gained EGP 3.2 billion to reach EGP 652.5 billion, after transactions exceeded EGP 2 billion.

The EGX 30 benchmark index went down by 1.19% to register 10,738.42 points.

The EGX 70 EWI index of the leading smaller and mid-cap enterprises increased by 2.39% to stand at 1,952.41 points.

The all-embracing EGX 100 index went up by 1.54% to settle at 2,900.7 points.