Egypt: FM - Egypt, Jordan Aspire to Hold Trilateral Summit in Baghdad Soon

30 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri said Cairo and Amman hope to hold a tripartite summit between Egypt, Jordan and Iraq in Baghdad as soon as possible.

Shoukri said on Monday that he discussed with his counterparts Foad Hussein of Iraq and Ayman Safady of Jordan the latest developments in the region.

At a joint press conference with Hussein and Safady, Shoukri asserted that Egypt supports Iraq to combat terrorism and maintain security and stability.

Earlier on Monday, Shoukry arrived in Baghdad to partake in a ministerial meeting of the tripartite cooperation mechanism involving Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.

Hussein said the ministerial meeting probed coordination of efforts between the three countries, particularly on the issues of agriculture and food security, as well as means to increase industrial cooperation.

Safady reaffirmed that his country backs Iraq's efforts on reconstruction and maintaining security and stability, stressing that Iraq's security and stability is necessary for the security of the region.

