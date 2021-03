SCA Cheif, Osama Rabie said the shipping traffic of the Suez Canal is safe and the shortest route with the best services worldwide.

On the costs and losses resulted from this crisis of the stranded ship, he detailed that the authority loses $12-15 million a day and the stuck ship will be only allowed to ship again after making sure that it is fully intact.

The authority bears no responsibility for this crisis, while investigations are underway to define the required compensations, he stressed.