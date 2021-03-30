Egypt: State Information Service On Reuters' Erroneous Reporting On "Ever Green" Ship - Flagrant Professional Error, the Agency's Clarification Is Insufficient

The State Information Service (SIS) demanded Reuters to correct and clearly retract the incorrect news report published on Monday afternoon, in which it claimed, citing unknown sources, that the Ever Green ship "swung back across channel amid high wind", this misrepresentation came at a time when the Egyptian efforts at the height of the coronation success in the full float of the ship. Such misinformation came at a time when Egyptian efforts to fully refloat the ship were at the height of successful conclusion.

Journalist Diaa Rashwan, Chairman of the State Information Service, said: SIS has immediately reached out to officials of Reuters Office in Cairo and had a lengthy discussion to remedy this serious professional error, which happened at a delicate time, when the world was holding its breath as it follows the enormous Egyptian efforts to end the crisis and reopen the Suez Canal. The Agency's incorrect news report inflicted moral and material damage on the image of Egyptian efforts and the interests of many of the parties affected by the crisis.

Chairman Rashwan pointed out that Reuters, after the intervention of the State Information Service, published an extensive report on the resumption of navigation in the Canal, which included a review of the Egyptian efforts, as well as a paragraph indicating that "rescue workers from the SCA ... . partially refloated the ship and straightened it in the canal. After several hours it shifted briefly back across the canal before being maneuvered free".

Chairman Rashwan said "This report is insufficient", pointing out that the State Information Service has officially demanded Reuters to retract the false news report, as well as to abide by the internationally established rules of the profession of journalism, and the credibility and scrutiny prescribed in the codes of practice of journalism, especially in such delicate circumstances. In the light of the Agency's response, SIS will be entitled to take all the necessary measures prescribed in Egyptian and international laws with regard to the controls of press publishing, and the possible impacts and damages it may have.