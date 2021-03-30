Egypt: Sisi Is Main Supporter to Solve Stuck Ship Crisis - SCA Chief

During a press conference on Monday March 29,2021, Rabie said the crisis of the stuck ship was solved within just six days without unloading the 400-meter ship, which carries 223,000 tons and 13,000 containers.

He reiterated that the successful refloating of the ship was a great achievement by the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) workers over the last six days to free the distressed mammoth ship, allowing the speedy reopening of the waterway to international shipping traffic.

He noted that if this ship had stuck in any country other than Egypt, then such refloating would have taken, at least, three months with the unloading of its goods.

He extended sincere gratitude to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi for support and close follow-up of the authority's efforts to refloat the Panama-flagged giant container ship.

He stressed that Sisi had been following up the minute details of the crisis around the o'clock and had even suggested some solutions that came in handy during the refloating process.

Rabie said Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and all respective ministers closely followed up the successful refloating and provided all help to resolve this crisis.