Egypt: IMO Chief Congratulates Egypt On Refloating Ever Given Ship Successfully

30 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

International Maritime Organization Secretary-General Kitack Lim Monday congratulated Egypt and the Suez Canal Authority on successfully refloating MV Ever Given ship.

A statement released by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry quoted Lim as praising the efficiency and professionalism in dealing with the crisis thanks to the accumulative expertise of the authority's experts and staff.

Lim asserted that the incident has once again proven to the world how important the Suez Canal is to world trade.

This came in a virtual meeting held between Egypt's Ambassador in London and permanent delegate to the IMO Tarek Adel with Lim to discuss the latest developments in the ship.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.