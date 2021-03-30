Egypt: IMO Chief Congratulates Egypt On Refloating Ever Given Ship Successfully

International Maritime Organization Secretary-General Kitack Lim Monday congratulated Egypt and the Suez Canal Authority on successfully refloating MV Ever Given ship.

A statement released by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry quoted Lim as praising the efficiency and professionalism in dealing with the crisis thanks to the accumulative expertise of the authority's experts and staff.

Lim asserted that the incident has once again proven to the world how important the Suez Canal is to world trade.

This came in a virtual meeting held between Egypt's Ambassador in London and permanent delegate to the IMO Tarek Adel with Lim to discuss the latest developments in the ship.