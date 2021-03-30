Namibia: Mushelenga's N$630 000 Rent Lawsuit Backfires

MINISTER of information and communication technology Peya Mushelenga is suing a businesswoman for N$630 000, accusing her of failing to pass on rental payments from apartments he owns at Ondangwa.

Mushelenga has, however, indicated he would withdraw the case.

The businesswoman claimed in court papers the money was paid to her for being the minister's "girlfriend".

Pressure groups, such as the Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement, have for years accused ruling party politicians of dragging their feet in finding a solution to the housing crisis, because they are key beneficiaries.

Mushelenga, who is also a shareholder in a fishing company, has been a Swapo member of parliament for 15 years and has served as minister of urban and rural development from 2018 to 2020.

Court documents show the minister has been an active businessman in the residential property rental sector, an industry he was tasked to find solutions for during his time as urban and rural development minister.

Mushelenga has in the past accused property developers of exploitation and making houses unaffordable.

He was in charge of the ministry when the AR movement was pushing for the government to implement rent control.

BITTERSWEET

In 2016, Mushelenga declared in parliament that he owned a business plot at Ondangwa.

The plot accommodates a complex called Omukwiyu.

Court documents show this transaction started in 2015 when Mushelenga entered into an oral agreement with businesswoman Monica Simeon to manage the nine flats at Omukwiyu.

Simeon and her companies were to find tenants to lease the nine units of the complex, after which she would manage the property and collect rentals on behalf of the minister.

The companies she used were Faith Construction and Property Development CC and Fanta's Properties and Construction CC.

These companies would negotiate with tenants and enter into lease agreements on behalf of the minister, as well as collect rent for the minister.

This arrangement lasted from 2016 to 2020.

During that period, court documents show the total amount of rental payments collected at Mushelenga's complex amounted to N$912 000.

He claims he only received N$283 00, leaving a difference of about N$630 000.

Court documents show that tenants paid N$224 050 in 2016, but only N$95 960 of this was paid to Mushelenga.

In 2017, tenants paid N$301 000, however, only N$69 500 was paid over to the minister.

In 2018, occupants paid N$274 900, but Mushelenga only received N$107 400.

Between May 2019 and August 2020, tenants paid N$112 200, of which the minister only got N$10 300.

The minister claims he only detected the purported "false and fraudulent representation" in December 2020 after some of the tenants enquired about their monthly rentals.

Mushelenga in the court documents accused Simeon of fraud and wanted her to repay the outstanding amounts - with 20% interest.

'GIRLFRIEND ALLOWANCE'

Court papers show that Simeon rejected Mushelenga's version that she breached the agreement to act diligently and honestly on behalf of the minister.

Simeon also denied claims that she failed or refused to pay the alleged outstanding amount to Mushelenga "which is being withheld unlawfully".

Instead, she says she was entitled to the money she took from Mushelenga due to their romantic relationship.

According to documents, Mushelenga and Simeon entered into a romantic relationship between 2015 and 2016.

As a result of the relationship, documents state that Mushelenga and Simeon entered into an oral agreement which mandated the businesswoman to assist Mushelenga "on an ex gratia basis" to collect the rentals form the tenants as well as to be responsible for the general upkeep and maintenance of the complex.

In addition, the documents state, Mushelenga would then "donate by way of benevolence and pure liberality" to Simeon and her companies certain amounts as it relates to the rental received from the tenants.

The businesswoman insisted that Mushelenga was aware of the rentals paid by tenants at his complex, as he "would frequently visit the complex and was aware of and in contact with the tenants who leased premises in the complex".

She claimed the minister only got wind of the money she took after she ended their romantic relationship.

Simeon said this was a "spiteful attempt to intimidate" her. Attempts to get comment from Simeon and her lawyer yesterday proved futile.

'TALK TO MY LAWYER'

Mushelenga last week declined to comment on his relationship with Simeon, saying the matter was being handled by his lawyer.

He, however, said the records at parliament relating to his asset declaration clearly indicates "all my business interests".

Apart from a business plot which he declared at Ondangwa, Mushelenga also owns 20% of a fishing firm called Aloe Investments.

The minister is also a 20% shareholder of a company called Marazul Pty Ltd registered in Mozambique.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mushelenga's lawyer, Francois Bangamwabo, declined to comment on the matter yesterday.

"I'm unable to attend to your request, because the matter is sub judice. My client's rights are and remain reserved," he said.

Bangamwabo said Mushelnega's withdrawal of the lawsuit is not complete and "has no legal effect until the same is sanctioned by the court. There is no such court order".

AR leader and Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda has for years blasted politicians for failing to tackle the housing market due to them benefiting from it.

The AR movement has been pushing for the government to set up a regulatory board to keep rental prices in check, which has failed to take off.

Amupanda told The Namibian he is not surprised that politicians are highly involved in the property market.

He cited examples of senior politicians, such as president Hage Geingob and Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa, with business interests in the property market.

Shaningwa received land from the Windhoek municipality to construct a kindergarten on, but later changed her mind to rather set up a service station.

"They have always benefited from the housing crisis, and for that reason they have been refusing to implement rent control," Amupanda said.