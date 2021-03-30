Namibia: N$6m Clinics Donated to Logistics Industry

THE Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) donated three fully furnished mobile container clinics valued at N$6 million to the Walvis Bay Corridor Group (WBCG) on Thursday at Walvis Bay.

The donation, according to the head of component at GIZ transport, mobility and ogistics project, Ursula Hein-Rooinasie, is aimed at assisting WBCG's efforts to prevent the further spread of coronavirus at border crossings and along corridors.

Hein-Rooinasie said it is important for stakeholders of the transport industry to have a renewed vision with new strategies to preserve public health, economic recovery and sustainability.

To enable effective operations, GIZ will also cover the salaries of staff at the container clinics.

Additionally, Covid-hygiene material such as isolation tents, masks, disinfectants and other protective gear was also provided.

The wellness clinics will be placed in Walvis Bay, Keetmanshoop and Outapi.

WBCG chief executive officer Mbahupu Tjivikua received the donation, saying it came at the right in time for the transport and logistics fraternity of Namibia and the SADC region.

"This sponsorship by GIZ is not a cure or treatment for Covid-19 but an effort to mitigate the impact and contain further spread of Covid-19. It will ease pressure on our thin and overstretched financial resources," said Tjivikua.

He added that the donation will also financially and psychologically boost the morale of the staff and improve their productivity as well as the sustainability of WBCG.

The corridor group has six other active wellness centres at the ports of entries in Walvis Bay, Katima Mulilo, Oshikango, Windhoek, Gobabis and Otjiwarongo. These centres offer free wellness services to truck drivers and the communities they interact with, including commercial sex workers.