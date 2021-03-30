Namibia: Pandemic Wage Subsidy Will Not Be Extended

THE Social Security Commission (SSC) has failed to execute subsidy payments to employers and employees affected by Covid-19 as promised last year.

An update from the SSC shows that although 860 employers qualified for a subsidy, only 177 have been paid.

This was from a list of 2 000 applicants.

Treasury last year boasted it introduced an N$8,1 billion subsidy.

Included in this amount was N$400 million allocated to wage subsidies.

The 177 employers who have been paid only received N$18,2 million, while

21 359 employees were paid

N$79,5 million.

This averages N$102 800 per employer, and N$3 700 per employee.

The total amount paid out amounts to close to N$100 million, which comprises an execution rate of 25%.

According to leaked documents, the SSC has extended the contract of Milka Mungunda, the commission's chief executive officer.

This-despite the low execution rate,

The SSC says it " . . . would further like to register its contentment with the extent to which the National Employment and Salary Protection Scheme has been able to provide much-needed financial assistance in such trying times".

The amounts received by the commission differ, with the minister of finance, Iipumbu Shiimi, in his recent budget speech saying the scheme paid 230 employers.

According to the ministry, a total of N$27,9 million has been paid to 230 employers, while the latest SSC update indicates 177 employers have been paid N$18,2 million.

However, during the initiation of the project, the Ministry of Finance and the SSC have budgeted for the employer wage subsidy to receive N$150 million.

When combined with the waiver (monthly SSC contributions), this should equate to 25% of employers' total wage bill.

Unomengi Kauapirura, the commission's marketing manager, says the SSC cannot extend the subsidy, since it only applied for the three months of lockdown in 2020.

" . . . it is not possible as the programme was specifically designed to provide assistance within the specific period under the state of emergency . . . " she says.

The Namibian's assessment, using quarterly reports from the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation, shows industries are still retrenching staff and scaling down.

By the end of 2020 the labour ministry indicated 12 201 employees have been sent home by 998 employers, although double counting is possible.

These statistics are based on employers who report to the labour ministry only, and could be higher if all industries provided their retrenchment figures.

The SSC says 24 893 workers have been assisted by employee salary protection programmes at a cost of N$78,8 million.

A while Shiimi in his budget speech indicated only 21 359 employees have been assisted with N$78,8 million,

Around N$503 million was earmarked for employee salary protection programmes, according to the minister's speech.

The two schemes were aimed at dissuading employers from retrenching in the short term, and at providing individuals, who would have suffered a loss of income as a result of Covid-19's impact, with support.

Employers in the tourism and hospitality, construction as well as aviation sectors would be given support to save jobs.

Employers in selected additional sectors were also eligible for the contribution waiver, and those not selected, but able to provide proof of suffering due to the virus' impact, were also eligible to apply for the contribution waiver.

Their applications, however, were to be considered on merit.

OUTSTANDING PAYMENTS

Despite the application period having closed seven months ago, Kauapirura says they are not done with payments.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Coronavirus Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She says the commission's offices were closed until 18 January this year.

Staff members processed payments during that time, for which certain mandatory documents were still outstanding from some applicants.

"It means there are still payments that have not been issued, because of outstanding documents . . . " Kauapirura says.

She says applicants have been notified of this.

DISMISSED APPLICATIONS

"Regrettably, there have been unsuccessful applicants for one of these reasons," she says.

She says the main reasons why some employees have been rejected are because they earn more than N$50 000 per annum, their salaries may not have been affected, or the applicant has not been registered with the SCC for less than six months.

Kauapirura says the commission's system design made it impossible to make any distinction between rural and urban-based applicants.

Email: [email protected]