Namibia: Convince Me of Universal Grant - Geingob

SHELLEYGAN PETERSEN, CHARMAINE NGATJIHEUE and MERCY KARUUOMBE

PRESIDENTIAL press secretary Alfredo Hengari yesterday confirmed that president Hage Geingob says he needs to be convinced of the need for a universal basic income grant (BIG).

In an emailed response to The Namibian, Hengari said the president wanted to know why the country should introduce a universal grant while it could instead focus on providing the most vulnerable Namibians with funds.

This comes after the BIG Coalition last week expressed its disappointment over Geingob's comments on the grant at the launch of the Harambee Prosperity Plan II on 18 March.

Geingob during the launch said he was one of the first people to attend meetings on the grant, but even then he was questioning why everyone in the country should receive the same amount.

"I was part of it, I was also sponsoring two students. So it is nothing new to me. That is why I am saying it should be based on needs.

"Are you saying everybody, those who are rich, all of us who are sitting here, who are getting money, who are rich, must get the same as a person who is unemployed there in Katutura? Does it make sense? No. To me it does not make sense," Geingob said.

He then called on a modified grant, adding that Namibia had a food bank that did "wonders".

He said cash transfers are used to address poverty everywhere, and thus food or other donations should be properly structured.

He said a BIG should be given to those who deserve it, and not to "billionaires".

"I am yet to be convinced how it makes sense that a person who is unemployed, suffering in Katutura or anywhere else, and a person who is employed, some are billionaires, must get the same. Please explain that to me," the president said.

Hengari yesterday said: "The president is against a universal grant that does not consider the means of beneficiaries. The wealthy and gainfully employed should not be beneficiaries. That is the caveat."

'DIGNIFIED LIFE'

The BIG Coalition says they have for the past 15 years campaigned to have a BIG introduced in Namibia to ensure a dignified life for all Namibians.

To demonstrate the effects of a BIG, the coalition says they carried out the first universal cash-transfer pilot project in the world.

The study was conducted at Otjivero-Omitara in 2008.

Residents below the age of 60 received a BIG of N$100 per person per month.

The study reportedly showed that household and food poverty dropped significantly, which resulted in a reduction in child malnutrition, and families had better access to healthcare services.

BIG Coalition spokesperson Rinaani Musutua yesterday said the president's sentiments show he is not serious about "implementing the grant, eradicating poverty and addressing inequality and poverty".

She said Geingob was part of the first BIG meetings 18 years ago. He was one of the first people to sponsor beneficiaries during the pilot project launched at Otjivero-Omitara in 2008, she said, and thus she does not understand why he does not accept the concept.

"The president wants the grant to benefit the most vulnerable people, and this can only be done through means testing, whereby people have to prove they are worthy to receive the grant. However, that would mean a lot of administration and would mean a number of vulnerable Namibians would still be excluded," Musutua said.

'TESTING MEANS PROBLEMATIC'

She said means testing would not work, because a number of Namibians still do not have access to various technological services to register themselves for the grant.

"There are many Namibians in precarious working conditions, which include those with temporary employment and others in the informal sector . . . As a result, these people do not make enough money monthly. If it is needs-based or based on employment, many Namibians would be excluded," she said.

According to Musutua, the N$500 grant should be given to all Namibians between the ages of 18 and 59 years, and those who earn more than N$50 000 per annum could have their tax codes adjusted as a way to repay the funds received.

The spokesperson also took a shot at the government's food-bank project, saying it has failed.

She said converting the food bank into a BIG would be an injustice, because figures from the Presidency show 11 000 households countrywide benefited, but do not indicate how many individuals were assisted.

"The food bank was not successful, it has not reduced hunger, did not reach its target, and has not reduced poverty," she said.

ANALYSTS DIVIDED

Graham Hopwood, the executive director of the Institute for Public Policy Research, agrees with Geingob, saying other welfare grant models could be more affordable and effective.

"The apparent success of the Emergency Income Grant (EIG) raises the possibility of introducing a more cost-effective targeted grant. This could prioritise people who are not registered as taxpayers. The feasibility and potential impact of introducing such a grant should be researched," he says.

He suggested the Ministry of Finance release more details about the BIG, such as how the grant was first utilised.

Local economist Salomo Hei says the BIG is needed, and it is not a matter of whether the country can afford it

"People are struggling, income levels have completely diminished, and there is no demand in the economy," he says.

Political analyst Ndumba Kamwanyah says the president was one of the first individuals to vie for a BIG.

"With our population it would not cost us that much. I think it would increase our gross domestic product and employment," he says, adding that he sees no impact of the food bank as it has only been implemented at a few towns.