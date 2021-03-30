Namibia: Ssc Pays N$3,3m for Empty Office Space

NAMIBIA's largest labour union has accused the Social Security Commission (SSC) of paying N$3,3 million for office space, without occupying the properties.

These allegations are contained in a letter by Namibia Public Workers Union (Napwu) secretary general Peter Nevonga, sent to the minister of labour, industrial relations and employment creation, Utoni Nujoma.

The SSC, a national workers' welfare state agency, is renting the involved office space from the Namibia Press Agency (Nampa) and TransNamib in Windhoek.

Nevonga in the letter said the SSC has so far paid N$3,3 million to Nampa for renting office space between October 2019 and February 2021.

He asked the minister to investigate the squandered funds and to take action against the culprits.

"An investigation must be made into the wasted funds, and action be taken against the individuals involved in terms of dereliction of duties, gross negligence and gross mismanagement," Nevonga said.

His letter, dated 26 February 2021, was copied to minister of public enterprises Leon Jooste and minister of finance Iipumbu Shiimi.

"We request your urgent investigation and intervention in the following matter: It appears ever since the lease agreement came into effect, the building was unoccupied, despite the exorbitant amount paid to date," he said.

The building, which was Nampa's headquarters, is situated on Eugene Marais Street across the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism.

Nevonga said the SSC is further paying rent for another empty building, this time at TransNamib, to which it relocated 64 of its staff members.

"Further to the aforementioned, on 1 February 2021, SSC staff were instructed to move from the TransNamib building to the Nampa building, which was found not to meet health and safety regulations by the City of Windhoek," Nevonga said.

He said this resulted in around 64 employees having to stay at home for two weeks in February.

Nevonga said the two state-owned institutions entered into a lease agreement on 11 October 2019 for a monthly rental fee of N$193 500.

Nevonga said: "It must be noted that rental monies to TransNamib are currently still being paid concurrently with that of the Nampa building, resulting in double expenses for the same purposes and for two empty buildings."

For the TransNamib building, Nevonga says, the SSC paid N$126 000 in February.

The SSC has to date occupied the property for a year and five months, which brings the amount to N$3,3 million.

Nujoma last week said he would institute an investigation.

"I have received the request. I have instructed colleagues so that we institute an investigation into the matter. We are going to get to the bottom of it and will inform the public on the findings of the investigation," he said.

'NOT DELIBERATE'

The SSC's chief executive officer, Milka Mungunda, last week told The Namibian the delay to occupy the office space on time was affected by Covid-19 and the procurement process.

"When we moved into the Nampa building, it was just a normal open space. Then we needed to partition it ourselves. To carry out partitions, we had to do drawings of the desired offices," she said.

Mungunda said they approached a number of companies who sent them quotations, and ended up receiving a quotation from a company they did not approach.

The company offered to do the job cheaper than the rest of the companies, she said.

The SSC suspected insider trading and had to cancel the tender and readvertise it, Mungunda said.

"After that, we managed to get a company that did it for us, but there were again issues of how they partitioned the offices. It was not done according to the drawings," she said.

According to her, the process of getting new bids to comply with Covid-19 regulations caused delays.

Mungunda said the SSC also had to submit the drawing plans to the City of Windhoek for approval, which took time.

"They had to sign off the plans and so on . . . The public will think we are wasting money, but this was not done deliberately. It has been a difficult ride, and so much was going on, but everything is completely done now and the staff is set to move into the building soon," she said.

The SSC's board of directors last week announced Mungunda's reappointment for another five years.

TransNamib's chief executive officer, Johny Smith, earlier this month confirmed the premature termination of the SSC rental contract."Yes, I am aware of such a matter. They gave us notice last month that they are moving out, going to another state-owned enterprise. It was so sudden that we will charge them for such a breach," he said.