South Africa: Mozambique Attack - 43 South Africans Accounted for, One Dead

30 March 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African High Commission in Maputo on Monday said it has accounted for the 43 South Africans affected by the recent attacks in northern Mozambique.

Meanwhile, Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) Minister, Naledi Pandor, has expressed her deepest condolences to the family of a South African man, Adrian Nel, who lost his life in the attack.

According to DIRCO, the accounted citizens were in the area known as Afungi.

"These include the two men who fled into the bush during the attacks on the Amarula Hotel convoy on 26 March and a young South African who hid away and was found by search and rescue helicopters.

"Some of these nationals are already back home whilst others have been moved to safe areas within Mozambique," said the department.

Northern Mozambique has been affected by a bloody violence since 2017. The conflict intensified on Friday after a group of suspected terrorists stormed into the town of Palma, targeting shops, banks and a military barracks, according to media reports. The incident has left dozens dead while about 60 people are believed to be still missing.

The High Commission said it remains "seized" with a track-and-trace process to determine whether there are any more South Africans who may have been affected.

"The services provided by the High Commission include assisting South African citizens with emergency medical evacuation, obtaining emergency travel documentation and securing international flight transfers."

Pandor has since commended staff at the High Commission for their prompt efforts at reaching out to fellow South Africans in distress.

"I urge our Mission and the officials including the Ambassador to continue to do all they can to provide assistance to our citizens and any to citizen of Mozambique who may be in need of help."

She said South Africa will continue to lend a helping hand to the southern African nation.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.