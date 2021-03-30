Nigeria: Group Tackles Violators of NPA Call-Up System

30 March 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

The maritime branch of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government-owned Companies (SSASCGOC) has said it will unmask those frustrating the electronic call-up system introduced by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to ease traffic.

President of the NPA branch, Comrade Abubakar Abdullahi, disclosed this during a capacity building session for members in Ilorin, Kwara State yesterday, a statement said. NPA recently introduced the e-call-up system for trucks going into the Apapa port complex. It said trucks without the e-call system would not be allowed access into the port.

Reacting to the resurfacing of gridlock along the access roads to the port, the group disclosed that it had commenced investigations to reveal stakeholders who are bent on frustrating the call-up system.

Abdullahi said sister labour bodies, such as the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria will synergise to scuttle attempts by those who are unhappy with the call-up system.

While affirming the union's commitment to support the management of the NPA, he noted, "They have made a very giant stride because it is not an easy job. For over three years now, the NPA has been battling with a modality to clear this menace along the road.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.