Nigeria: Group Tackles Violators of NPA Call-Up System

The maritime branch of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government-owned Companies (SSASCGOC) has said it will unmask those frustrating the electronic call-up system introduced by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to ease traffic.

President of the NPA branch, Comrade Abubakar Abdullahi, disclosed this during a capacity building session for members in Ilorin, Kwara State yesterday, a statement said. NPA recently introduced the e-call-up system for trucks going into the Apapa port complex. It said trucks without the e-call system would not be allowed access into the port.

Reacting to the resurfacing of gridlock along the access roads to the port, the group disclosed that it had commenced investigations to reveal stakeholders who are bent on frustrating the call-up system.

Abdullahi said sister labour bodies, such as the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria will synergise to scuttle attempts by those who are unhappy with the call-up system.

While affirming the union's commitment to support the management of the NPA, he noted, "They have made a very giant stride because it is not an easy job. For over three years now, the NPA has been battling with a modality to clear this menace along the road.