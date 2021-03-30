Kenya: Okoth Obado Rejoices as Raila Odinga's BBI 'Reggae' Faces Hurdles

Migori Governor Okoth Obado has renewed his attacks on ODM leader Raila Odinga, vowing a new political formation for the community and rubbishing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Mr Obado said Sunday that he is glad that the "much-publicised reggae has stopped".

Mr Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta have been pushing for the realisation of constitutional amendments through the BBI but the governor says the public's lives will not improve in any way.

"We are in the middle of a pandemic and are facing difficulties including increased prices of basic commodities. Life has become so unbearable," said during a house warming ceremony for his Director of Administration, Mr Dominic Akugo in Uriri Central Ward.

"Claims that the BBI will improve our lives are a very big lie. Life cannot be easy with the BBI. We are glad God has stopped the reggae."

Heavy debt burden

Mr Obado noted that the country's high debt obligation cannot allow the full implementation of BBI proposals.

There is no way the national government can disburse 35 per cent of national revenue to counties, as proposed in the BBI, "if it cannot give a meagre 15 per cent", he said.

"If we were serious about ensuring the BBI is passed and implemented, we should have started making adequate budgetary provisions to ensure Parliament is expanded to accommodate the high number of MPs expected," the county chief said.

He added, "If our debt obligation is approaching around Sh1 trillion, will we run the government on debts? That's impossible."

Intimidation claims

The second-term governor further revived the claim that county assemblies and leaders were intimidated and blackmailed into ensuring the passage of the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

"We were really intimidated and told that if assemblies didn't pass the Bill, some people would be arrested. Some were threatened with legal action, so MCAs decided to pass it," he said.

Mr Obado, who is facing various charges in court, said leaders face danger if they dare ask simple questions about the initiative.

"Now God has helped us prove it was bad. If it comes here for a vote, deal with it properly," the governor said, in apparent reference to a possible referendum vote on the initiative.

He also said no leader should attack others on the basis of corruption as "nobody is clean".

In reference to the proponents of the initiative, the governor said; "to our brothers and sisters holding higher positions of authority plus the power, when people speak, don't coerce, intimidate or blackmail them".

"It is unfair for those expressing their freedom of speech to be intimidated, blackmailed and coerced into submission. That is not democracy," he added, while recounting an attempt at his impeachment.

New alliances

Regarding a political outfit, Mr Obadi said he will ensure one is birthed in the region, likely to rival Mr Odinga's Orange Democratic Movement.

He hinted that the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), led by Omingo Magara and under which he was elected governor in 2013, will be his new political vehicle next year.

"If they say the BBI will bring the people together, we also say PDP will bring us together and empower our people," he said, noting there must be space for democracy at all levels.

The governor criticised the One Kenya Alliance by party leaders Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress), Gideon Moi (Kanu) and Moses Wetang'ula (Ford Kenya), saying it not a reflection of Kenya's diversity.

He said it has edged out Mr Odinga hence "the need for us to have a new political vehicle that will cater for our interests".

"They have betrayed Agwambo (Mr Odinga) after all this time and made an about-turn. How is it a One Kenya Alliance when it excludes other Kenyans, including members of our community?"

"If God allows it we shall also have our own vehicle. I implore you to help me build it. You voted for me through PDP, whose slogan is Mamlaka kwa Mwananchi (Power belongs to the people). I want us to focus on that," the governor said.

Mr Obado said that since Mr Odinga has been excluded from the alliance and kept in the periphery, "we are now preparing our own, so that come next year, we elect our people through our own party",

He also called for support so that he becomes a party leader.

Obado criticised

Former Uriri parliamentary aspirant, Mr Benard Omondi Gwonyo, said Mr Obado's statement confirmed "our fears in ODM - that he does not subscribe to the party's agenda".

"This is the highest level of dishonesty. It's now very clear that Obado has never fully been in ODM despite benefiting immensely from the party and our leader, Mr Odinga," said Mr Gwonyo.

"Since he has served his 10 years as the governor, let him allow the people of Migori to decide their political destiny, without undue influence from him. Our faith and loyalty as the people of Migori still lies with Raila Amollo Odinga. The announcement by Governor Obado is inconsequential," said Mr Omondi.