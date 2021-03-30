Kenya: Mama Sarah Obama Laid to Rest in Kogelo

30 March 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — The body of Mama Sarah Obama, the step grandmother of the former US President Barack Obama was laid to rest Tuesday afternoonnoon at her Kogelo residence in Siaya County, a day after she passed on.

Her burial, although delayed, was conducted in line with Islamic traditions.

The body was interred next to the grave of her husband, Obama's grandfather, in a ceremony presided over by Kisumu Muslim Community Chairperson Sheikh Musa Ismail.

Musa recounted a trip he took with Mama Sarah to Mecca in Saudi Arabia sometimes in 2010.

He said Mama Sarah was at peace with herself after stepping into Mecca saying she was ready to die after fulfilling her desires.

"She told me that right now even if I die, my heart is at peace because I longed to come here," he recollected.

Musa said Mama Sarah lived a wonderful life on earth and her death should be celebrated because she has gone to be with her Maker.

The burial ceremony that was restricted to a large crowd due to COVID-19 regulations was attended by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Rachael Omamo, who represented President Uhuru Kenyatta, Siaya County Governor Cornel Rasanga and his Kisumu counterpart Anyang Nyong'o.

In a speech read by Rachael, President Kenyatta said Mama Sarah impacted positively on the lives of the vulnerable in the society and her contribution to better humanity will remain engraved in people's hearts.

"We celebrate her life as a woman of substance who was outstanding. She made her work the most welcoming place to everyone who visited," President Kenyatta said.

Other leaders eulogized Mama Sarah as a cheerful giver, a mother of all who was out to bring smiles in the faces of widows, after becoming a widow herself in 1975 when her husband Hussein Onyango Obama died.

Siaya County Commissioner Michael Oleitalal said the late Mama Sarah had left a rich legacy behind which should be emulated.

Oleitalal said widows and orphans who passed through the hands of Mama Sarah have a story to tell the world.

"A lot has been told about the late, she was a developmental oriented lady who helped widows and orphans in this region," he said.

Malik Obama, the half brother to President Obama had to be escorted out of the podium after being overcome by grief while paying tribute to Mama Sarah.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.