Nigeria: Osun Health Workers Pledge to End Female Genital Mutilation

29 March 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hameed Oyegbade

Health workers in Osun State have pledged their commitment to end female genital mutilation in the state by always protecting women and girls from such practice.

This was the thrust of a 3-day capacity building training organised by Action Health Incorporated (AHI), in collaboration with the state's Ministry of Health, with the support of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for health workers drawn from Ilesha West, Irepodun and Ede South local government areas.

AHI programme officer, Miss Abdulrasheed Nuriyat, described female genital mutilation as a harmful practice. She noted that the practice is internationally recognised as human rights violation.

Miss Nuriyat said health workers had to be engaged to serve as advocates against the harmful practice, and to also provide services to meet the sexual and reproductive needs of women and girls who suffer from its consequences at the community level.

The focal point person of the United Nations Population Fund on female genital mutilation in the state, Mrs Aduke Obelawo, also told the health workers that medicalisation of female genital mutilation was unethical to medical practice, and so, urged them to shun it.

Addressing the participants, the Director of Public Health, Dr Gbenga Adepoju, said the rate of the practice had reduced in the state and that more efforts were required by stakeholders to ensure its eradication.

