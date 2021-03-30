Tanzania Ports Authority Boss Arrested By PCCB

The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has confirmed it is holding Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) Director General Deusdedit Kakoko,one day after he was suspended by President Samia Suluhu.

This was confirmed by the PCCB head Brigadier John Mbungo on Monday night saying the former TPA top executive was arrested in Morogoro in what has been said to be an attempt to flee the country.

"It is true we have arrested him for questioning, he is now in the hands of PCCB," Brigadier Mbungo told Mwananchi, adding that all due process will be followed during his detention.

On March 28 President Samia Suluhu suspended the Director General of Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) Mr Deusdedit Kakoko after the institution was adversely mentioned in the report of the Controller and Auditor General (CAG).

President Hassan said she had seen the massive embezzlement that has been conducted at TPA and ordered the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) to take up the task as a matter of urgency.

At one point, President Hassan said, the Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa had formed a committee to probe what had been happening at the port and some action was taken.