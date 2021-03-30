Tanzania: Dr Phillip Mpango Nominated Tanzania's New Vice President

Dodoma — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has nominated Finance minister Dr Phillip Mpango, 63, as the new Vice President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The name has been presented to parliament for approval, under the constitution the new Vice president has to be approved by at least 50 per cent of the Members of Parliament.

Upon approval by parliament, he will fill the VP position which was left vacant after Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in as President following the death of Dr John Pombe Magufuli.

Until today's nomination, he was the Minister for Finance and Planning of the United Republic of Tanzania, and has been in office since November 2015.

Dr. Mpango previously held positions as the Acting Commissioner General of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), the Executive Secretary in the President's Office (Planning Commission), the Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, the Personal Assistant to the President (Economic Affairs).