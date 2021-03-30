Tanzania: Aviation Experts Urge Caution Over Atcl's Sh60 Billion Loss

30 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alex Nelson Malanga

Dar es Salaam — That Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) incurred a loss of Sh60 billion during the 2019/20 financial year could be news. But it is not news that should raise one's eyebrows. A least, not until a complete statement on the airline's operations is also issued, analysts said yesterday.

Much as they expect the government to comprehensively work on the advice of the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) on how to improve operations of the state-owned airline, experts in the aviation sector say it was not unusual for a company like ATCL to register such a loss.

Giving their views on the CAG's audit report for 2019/20 which was presented to the President on Sunday, analysts said people could only start raising eyebrows if the reports said the loss was connected to misuse of public funds or if the report showed that the loss had actually been going up relentlessly.

The report triggered a hot debate on social media especially in the light of some political statements that had been issued during the past few years as the government tried to paid a picture that ATCL was actually making profits.

But analysts say the airline business was a very complex one and that across the globe, all major airlines were making losses.

An aviation expert with a vast experience of nearly 50 years Lawrence Paul said there was so much profit gained indirectly in airlines business and people don't count when talking of profit.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.