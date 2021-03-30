Tanzania: Aviation Experts Urge Caution Over Atcl's Sh60 Billion Loss

Dar es Salaam — That Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) incurred a loss of Sh60 billion during the 2019/20 financial year could be news. But it is not news that should raise one's eyebrows. A least, not until a complete statement on the airline's operations is also issued, analysts said yesterday.

Much as they expect the government to comprehensively work on the advice of the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) on how to improve operations of the state-owned airline, experts in the aviation sector say it was not unusual for a company like ATCL to register such a loss.

Giving their views on the CAG's audit report for 2019/20 which was presented to the President on Sunday, analysts said people could only start raising eyebrows if the reports said the loss was connected to misuse of public funds or if the report showed that the loss had actually been going up relentlessly.

The report triggered a hot debate on social media especially in the light of some political statements that had been issued during the past few years as the government tried to paid a picture that ATCL was actually making profits.

But analysts say the airline business was a very complex one and that across the globe, all major airlines were making losses.

An aviation expert with a vast experience of nearly 50 years Lawrence Paul said there was so much profit gained indirectly in airlines business and people don't count when talking of profit.