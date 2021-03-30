South Africa: Print in a Pandemic - Six Months of DM168 and Going Strong

opinion

On 26 September 2020, Volume 1, Edition 1, of Daily Maverick 168 (DM168) was delivered to 120 Pick n Pay stores in Gauteng, KZN and the Western Cape. At the time, it made global industry headlines that a group of digital mavericks at the bottom of Africa were wading into print-infested waters. 'Madder than a bag of snakes' was the self-proclaimed assessment as we set about launching a print title in the middle of a pandemic.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Now, as we celebrate our sixth month of publication, we can reflect on some of the lessons from this escapade and take stock.

We may have a history of being somewhat contrarian here at Daily Maverick, and rumours of our stubbornness aren't greatly exaggerated. We've launched many products and projects over the years, some more successful than others. So the decision to enter the weekly print market was met with a wink and shake of the head; we were blindly zigging when others were zagging.

There is an allure to surprising the market and our readers, but it wasn't all gut instinct and hope that propelled us into print. True, we had a hunch, the...