South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 1,545,979 Cases of Covid-19

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 545 979.

Today, 47 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 3, Free State 2, Gauteng 15, Kwa-Zulu Natal 0, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 23, Northern Cape 1 and Western Cape 3 which brings the total to 52 710 deaths

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 472 645, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 239 665 as at 18.30, 29 March 2020