Zimbabwe: Zim Athletes for Italy

THERE is a ray of hope for some of Zimbabwe's long-distance runners seeking qualification for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

They are now expected to compete in Italy next month.

The National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe, and the athletes, are hoping there won't be any changes which might affect their participation at the Siena Marathon, in Italy, on April 11.

The national association want to field Munyaradzi Jari, Ngonidzashe Ncube, Isaac Mpofu and Fortunate Chidzivo at the race.

NAAZ president, Tendai Tagara, said this is an opportunity they need to take advantage of.

He urged the athletes to give their best and run qualifying times for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, from July 23 to August 8.

"We are sending four athletes for the race in Italy. We are hoping they will do their best on the 11th of April," said Tagara.

"It's an opportunity for them and we have told them to use it.

"We are unlikely to get a lot of competitions as we are getting to the end of the qualifying period. But, we don't want to put them under pressure.

"They know we are getting closer, to the closing date, but we have asked them to take it one step at a time, and they will make it.

"If they fail to qualify, they still have an opportunity, the whole of April we can still have some races, or early May. We hope there will be more races since Europe will be warmer.

"South Africa is trying to organise a race on the 30th of May, which we think will be the last chance but what we wanted was to make sure they qualify before that.

"We are hoping they will do their best and qualify in time."

Tagara said they were also looking forward to some qualifications for track and field events, taking into account some encouraging performance from the United States-based athletes, such as triple jumper Chengetayi Mapaya and sprinter Tinotenda Matiyenga.

"If you look at the sprinters in America they are moving to outdoor competition and very soon we will start to post results.

"Mapaya is still very hopeful for qualifying and Matiyenga in 100m. Those athletes we are hoping they will make it in America.

"Ngonidzashe Makusha in South Africa, he is doing his best, he will also cross to Zambia to run the All-Comers on the 11th of April.

"So, we are hoping they will do their best," said Tagara.

Jari, who spent several months in Kenya, is back in the country and is confident, given the opportunity, he will make the grade for the Tokyo Games.

"I came back on Saturday. We were supposed to go for the Lagos Marathon but we were weighing our options to say which race has fast times," said Jari.

"And, we think Italy will be better. There will be more top athletes in Italy."

Before returning home, Jari went to South Africa, earlier this month, and competed in the KZN 10 000m race, to assess his fitness.

"It was my first competitive 10 000m, after some time, and I posted a time of 30 minutes 35 seconds.

"The time was not what I had targeted, I was hoping to post a time below 30 minutes.

"But, I think I did quite well, so, in terms of training I am okay. I am ready for competition.

"I gained a lot of experience in Kenya, I learnt a lot," said Jari.