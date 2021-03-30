South Africa: Taxi Operators Bring Township to a Standstill Over Potholed Roads

30 March 2021
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Nompendulo Ngubane

This comes two years after people last protested for the roads to be fixed in Maqongqo, Pietermaritzburg

Taxi owners and drivers in Maqongqo, Pietermaritzburg, brought the township to a standstill on Monday, demanding that its potholed roads be fixed. The protest started for a second day at around 3am on Tuesday.

In 2019, taxi operators and community members also protested for the D1000 and the D1026 gravel roads to be fixed.

On Monday, taxi association members blocked the road with their vehicles. Communal operators, including scholar transport, were not allowed in or out of Maqongqo. Many people were seen walking out of the area.

KwaGcina Taxi Association chairperson Mphe Ngcobo said the poor condition of the roads causes frequent damage to their vehicles.

"The community is frustrated. The conditions have worsened. Drivers have no choice but to leave passengers far from their destination. Commuters are left far from the clinics. They travel long distances while carrying groceries. We don't like that, but we are forced to avoid these roads," said Ngcobo.

Resident Zinhle Mabaso said they supported taxi association members. Mabaso relies on taxis to get to work. "Taxis can't drop us off near our homes because drivers are always complaining about the roads," said Mabaso.

Ward Councillor Nhlanhla Zondo said the department would soon close the holes on the gravel roads as a temporary solution.

"They promised that in August they will start the process of tarring these roads. Department officials have agreed that there have been delays with fixing the roads due to the pandemic. The design of the road has been completed. They need to come and address the community on the developments," said Zondo.

Meanwhile, taxi operators on Tuesday said they would continue blocking roads until MEC Peggy Nkonyeni comes to address them.

The provincial transport department had not responded to our questions about the road construction at the time of publication.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.