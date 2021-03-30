Namibia: State to Oppose Bail for Swakop Killing Suspect

30 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Adam Hartman

THE state has indicated it will oppose bail for a man accused of murdering a senior citizen at Swakopmund last week Thursday.

Daniel Robberts (36) made his first appearance in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court yesterday.

He is accused of murder and robbery, alternatively the theft of a motor vehicle, after allegedly strangling Thomas van Schalkwyk (69) at his home, stealing his Jeep, and trading it for drugs at Walvis Bay.

Robberts handed himself over at the Swakopmund Police Station on Friday.

Robberts, who had no legal representation, yesterday indicated to magistrate Nelao Brown he would apply for legal aid.

No bail was granted, although Brown said he would be entitled to a formal bail application.

Prosecutor Cleopatra Boois told the court the state would oppose bail on grounds that the offence was serious, and that granting bail would not be in the interest of justice as the investigations are at an early stage, and the accused may interfere with investigations.

Robberts' case was postponed to 18 May for further investigation.

He will remain in custody until then.

Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved.

Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

