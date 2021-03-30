Zimbabwe: Women Turn Lockdown Challenges Into Business Opportunities

Hard work and determination remain qualities no one can take away from Zimbabwean women, whether young or old.

In any area of work, women when given the opportunity have outshone men.

In most cases, brilliant ideas arguably emanate from women, usually working in the background, though men usually take all credit.

When Covid-19 emerged, it also brought life to a screeching halt as the world was caught unaware.

Zimbabwean women entrepreneurs, especially those into cross border trade were greatly affected as their business involves moving from one country to another.

Yet, to stop the spread of Covid-19, countries closed their borders, leaving the women counting loses.

With limited movements, women proved they are innovative and found other means to eke out a living.

One such woman is 36-year-old Shyvonne Mhene Anderson who has managed to turn a challenge into opportunity.

In the wake of Covid-19, she created a fast-growing online shopping platform that has eased business for users across the globe.

The co-founder and the powerhouse of Mupedzanhamo online shop -- a platform that provides convenience to customers across the globe -- Anderson is a happily married mother of three who was born in Chitungwiza, were she also cut her teeth in the marketing spheres, before migrating to South Africa in 2009.

When various countries were placed on lockdown after the outbreak of the pandemic, Anderson came up with the idea of creating Mupedzanhamo online shop, a platform which allows users to buy groceries, hardware material, pharmaceutical products and access insurance services from the comfort of their homes using their smart gadgets.

The online platform has also created employment for Zimbabwean women affected by the Covid-19 lockdown back home.

"Mupedzanhamo online shop enables the users to access a variety of goods and services, including groceries, medication, hardware and building material, as well as insurance services on our platform," she recently told The Herald.

Anderson said the closure of cross-border business most Zimbabwean women were engaged in to support their families is one of the many reasons that made her come up with the Mupedzanhamo online shopping concept.

"From the comfort of your home by simply visiting our website, you can buy groceries for your loved ones back in Zimbabwe from anywhere in the world," she said. "It does not end there, you can also buy building material and pay for medication from our platform which will be collected in Zimbabwe.

"Recently, we have also increased our portfolio and one can access insurance services by acquiring yellow card insurance certificates one will produce at Beitbridge border post when crossing in to Zimbabwe to any of the 16 COMESA states from South Africa.

"The business has brought convenience, especially during this Covid-19 period where there is restricted movement of people across borders. We have created a bridge between those who are abroad and their families who are back in Zimbabwe."

Reiterating on her understanding of true motherhood, Anderson said: "I am proud to say I have empowered other women by giving them an opportunity to create extra income by contracting them as agents. As a woman and a mother, I know the true meaning of bringing food on the table for a family."

Anderson says she does not want to occupy the space alone, and believes if women conceive good business ideas in their minds and believe with their heart, they can achieve them.

During this March, the women's month, she says: "To other women out there, it's only you who can change your life and the general perception that the world has on women. Go all out for it."

In Zimbabwe, making shoes, sandals and handbags has been a preserve for men, with women focusing on tailoring clothes, curtains and other household supplies.

Yet, 20-year-old Gail Takudzwa Tambara from Domboshava wants to prove the point that women can also do it.

Tambara is trying to expand her small business and has become a community hero and force to reckon. Many young girls and women admire her. As Zimbabwe commemorates women's month, women entrepreneurs like her have stood out stronger and become more innovative in the wake of Covid-19.

The fact that Tambara turned lockdown into opportunity shows determination.

"I started making sandals and handbags during the first lockdown period last year in July after I saw a lady selling these," she said. "I wanted to buy the handbag, but when I discovered that these were hand made, I developed an interest on how this was done."

Tambara said at first, the woman was reluctant to teach her, but she later agreed.

Being a fast learner paid off as the process only took one day.

"I also taught myself to make the ladies' sandals and satchels," said Tambara. "I download some of the patterns that I use from the internet. Some come from my imagination. I try to keep abreast with the new patterns trending in the world."

Tambara said starting the business was not "easy and rosy" as she did not have the capital to buy the materials.

However, her supportive mother sponsored. With her business still in its infancy, Tambara said it is growing steadily. She added that she has been using the profits to move toward boosting the business into one big enterprise.

During workshops and meetings, Tambara said she interacts with young people doing different projects. This has helped boost her confidence and knowledge about running a successful business. The sky is not even the limit. She hopes to open a training centre to teach other women and youths.

"I want to achieve great things using my hands," said Tambara. "One-day I would like to open my own company which will have all the machinery for mass production. My wish is to export these items to other countries and employ other people.

"My greatest hope is seeing other women and young girls venturing into such kind of business. I would like to teach other ladies who want to learn to sew handbags, sandals and satchels."

Tambara encouraged other women to venture in different projects despite the obstacles.

"In business, we face many challenges, but as women we should never give up, but need to persevere," she said. "It is not easy as sometimes we face competition and stigma that means we need to work hard in order to produce the best."

Tambara urged other women to venture into different income generating projects.

"As women we need to help one another," she said. "Make use of your hands. There is money in your hands. We need to empower ourselves, be self-sufficient. Be your own boss wherever you are."