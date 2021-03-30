Western Sahara: Human Rights in Sahrawi Occupied Territories - Polisario Front Warns Against 'Deplorable Situation'

29 March 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Geneva — Oumeima Mahmoud Abdessalem, the Polisario Front representative to the United Nations Human Rights Council (CDH) and international organizations in Geneva, called for urgent intervention of the international community and Human Rights organizations to put an end to the deplorable and dangerous human rights situation in Western Sahara occupied territories.

During the debate, the Sahrawi cause has been addressed by delegates to countries and organizations supporting the Sahrawi people, Oumeima Abdessalem told the SH24H site on Sunday.

All the delegates "emphasized the need to lift the blockade imposed on the occupied territory of Western Sahara, to protect the Sahrawis from the tyranny of the Moroccan occupation, to release the detainees and to end the plunder of resources," the Sahrawi official added.

The speakers were unanimous in emphasizing the need for international organizations to take urgent measures against these Moroccan violations, in accordance with their commitments under international law, she added.

Oumeima Abdessalem recalled "the strong positions" of these countries which condemn the repressive practices of the Moroccan occupation in Western Sahara and call for the establishment of a human rights monitoring mechanism and for the implementation the program of technical missions.

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SPS

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.