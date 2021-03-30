Namibia: DTS, Revivals Reign Supreme

COMPETITIVE volleyball successfully returned to action at Swakopmund over the weekend, as DTS and Revivals captured the Bank Windhoek Doc Tournament titles.

After a year without any volleyball activity due to the unrelenting Covid-19 pandemic, 12 men's and 10 women's teams formed part of the much-anticipated tournament to fight for honours inside the Dome.

In the women's category, defending champions Revivals kept hold of their title by beating Kudos three sets to love.

Revivals' route to the final was nearly spoiled when they met Khomas Nampol in the semi-finals.

However, the champions dug deep to narrowly win the match on a tiebreak after an intense two-hour battle.

Khomas Nampol secured the bronze medal following a 2-1 win over Eleven Warriors in the third-place play-off.

DTS proved to be the strongest men's team of the tournament after walking away with honours. They beat Kudos by three sets to two after a tiebreak. The Windhoek-based Happydu men's team and Namibian Correctional Service from Ondangwa were third and fourth respectively.

"It is encouraging to see many young players competing at this level. We will continue investing in development, and make sure we create opportunities for the Namibian youth," said NVF technical director Joseph Amakali.