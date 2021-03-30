Namibia: Saints Take Commanding Lead

SAINTS took a commanding lead in both the men and women's premier leagues after the sixth round of Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey league action over the weekend.

In the Men's Premier League, Saints beat Nust 9-2 to move four points ahead of Windhoek Old Boys at the top of the log, while their women's premier league team beat main rivals DTS 3-2 in a thriller to move seven points clear.

On Saturday night, Nust initially provided tough resistance in their Men's Premier League clash, but Saints eventually wore them down to run out comfortable winners.

Nust managed to keep Saints at bay during the first chukka with their goalie Alex Kurangera making some fine saves, but Saints eventually opened their account with two goals within two minutes by Nicolai Hilbert and Christiaan du Raan.

From then on, Saints steadily increased their lead, going 6-0 ahead at halftime before completing a 9-2 victory.

Saints' other scorers were Isaac Fallis with a hat-trick and Owen Hatton and Fagan Hansen with two goals each, while Nelson Ekandjo and Nevil Gora scored two late consolation goals for Nust.

Saints now move up to 24 points from six matches, while Windhoek Old Boys, who were inactive this weekend, remain second on 20 points.

DTS are third on 12 points after completing two bonus-point victories against West Coast Wolves (10-2) and Nust (5-1).

David Britz was DTS' top scorer against the Wolves with four goals, while Percy Barthram added two, and Josh van der Merwe, Julian Schütz, Ivan Semedo and Krynauw Weber one goal each.

Vialli Visagie and Gerald McCarthy scored for the Wolves.

The School of Excellence Hockey Club moved up to fourth place on 11 points after two victories against Wanderers (5-1) and West Coast Wolves (3-1).

Against Wanderers, Delron Handura scored a hat-trick, and Giovanni Handura and Heini Swartbooi one goal each, while Travis Mays replied for Wanderers.

Delron and Giovanni Handura, and Kevin Kapuire scored in their win against the Wolves, for whom Vialli Visagie scored.

Saints moved up to 22 points in the Women's Premier League after completing three victories over the weekend.

On Saturday, a last gasp goal by Jerrica Bartlett gave them a 3-2 victory against their main rivals DTS.

In a thrilling match, Azaylee Philander gave Saints an early lead from a short corner, but Anthea Coetzee drew DTS level at the end of the first chukka.

The two teams weighed up very evenly and it was only in the fourth and final chukka that Philander managed to restore Saints' lead from another short corner.

With two minutes to go Coetzee once again equalised for DTS with a field goal, but Bartlett secured Saints' victory from a short corner off the last move of the match.

Saints also comfortably beat Wanderers 6-1 and Windhoek Old Boys 6-3.

In the former match, Azaylee Philander (three), Danja Meyer (two) and Carla Brits (one goal) scored for Saints, while Carisma Hyman replied for Wanderers, and in the latter match, Tara Myburgh, Danja Meyer and Azaylee Philander each scored a brace for Saints, while Armin van Staden, Kaela Schimming and Marcia van Zyl scored for Old Boys.

In another Women's Premier League match, WOB beat Wanderers 7-1 after leading 3-0 at half time.

Kaela Schimming scored four goals for WOB and Armin van Staden three, while Adore Meyer replied for Wanderers.

Saints now lead the log on 22 points, followed by DTS on 15, WOB on seven and Wanderers on zero points.