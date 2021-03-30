South Africa: Jacob Zuma Is Not the 'Tokoloshe' in Our Midst - the Entire ANC Is to Blame for a Weakened State

opinion

Is our democracy so weak that it needs a movement to be set up and be vocal against one man, Jacob Zuma, who as it stands is not even in power? Are we perhaps not holding the entire governing party, including the current head of state, accountable to such an extent that we are forever willing to rehash the Zuma 'tokoloshe' just to keep South Africans constant hostages to fear?

I am neither a fan of former president Jacob Zuma, nor a fan of his term in office. For me, he was just a bad president, that's all. In fact, I have long held the view that even the radical economic transformation (RET) that he is now professed to be the "father" of was not even an agenda of the government he led for two terms. RET was born on Zuma's election trail when he was leading the campaign for the election of Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to be the next ANC president, and subsequently head of state.

There are no personal ill feelings towards him. I have always seen him as a genuine, kind-hearted human being, friendly and accommodating. Even with all that, he is not the one I would...