Namibia: Govt Consulting On Kombat - Uutoni

30 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shelleygan Petersen

THE government is planning to consult on the poverty-ridden Kombat settlement in the Otjozondjupa region.

Following a visit to the town, settlers complained that the government has deserted them, saying there has been no basic service delivery since the mine and town were separated in 2013.

Currently, Canadian company Trigon Metals is temporarily fulfilling the role of town council by supplying the settlement with water and collecting garbage.

Minister of urban and rural development Erastus Uutoni yesterday said they would first have to engage the regional council of Otjozondjupa to determine how and when an office can be established to administer the settlement.

"I can't say the government did not look into the matter previously, because things of this nature normally go through certain processes - hence the way forward by engaging the council," he said.

Mining operations were halted in January 2008 when low copper prices and a power outage that resulted in underground flooding led to the shutting down of mining operations.

After the flooding, many of the former workers moved away, which turned Kombat, once known as a prosperous home to copper mining, into a ghost town.

Grestina Ubukhaes, a Kombat resident, says the former mine workers have not had any source of income since the mine closed.

"I've been here for more than 20 years, and I worked at the mine when it was open. Life has been very hard since it closed. There has been no work, and we are suffering," she says.

Ubukhaes says community members have been surviving by planting corn and other vegetables to feed themselves, and some families are receiving help from the government.

Litota Mukano, another resident, says most of the residents have failed Grades 10 and 12, which leaves them with limited options.

"We are struggling, so we are trying to grow our own food," she says.

PARLIAMENT CONCERNS

Recently, parliamentarian Kazeongere Tjeundo called the government out for turning a blind eye to the people of Kombat.

Tjeundo said residents have been subjected to humiliation and exploitation for about 20 years, while the government is pretending not to notice because of the influence of businessman Knowledge Katti, who acquired the town in 2015.

Meanwhile, Landless People's Movement leader Bernadus Swartbooi in the National Assembly alleged that Kombat's management has not paid the settlement's NamPower bill, which amounts to millions.

This was confirmed by the power supplier. The government is set to respond to the concerns raised in the National Assembly this week, while Uutoni could not be reached for comment.

KOMBAT BURDEN ON MINE

Trigon's president, Jed Richardson, last week said the mine could be reopening by the end of this year.

However, the burden the town has become for the company is delaying the process.

Richardson mentioned errors made previously by electricity suppliers among others, and the responsibility of Kombat village as factors slowing down the process.

"We have all the equipment we need; we have raised equity to finance the mine in September last year . . . one piece that is left is the permitting and the political situation around Kombat," he said.

Since the divorce between the mine and the town, no council or municipality has been established, but most houses are owned by Katti, Richardson said.

"It needs to be a formalised town. Right now, we are doing garbage collection, and the water the residents are receiving is from Trigon. We are happy to be good neighbours, but we need to have a proper system in place," he said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.