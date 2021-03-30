Mauritius: Covid-19 - Some 20 Percent of the Population to Be Inoculated With Astrazeneca Vaccine

press release

Government has already discussed with the COVAX Facility and an agreement has been reached so that 20% of the population can be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, announced the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, this evening, during the daily press briefing of the National Communication Committee on COVID-19, in Port Louis.

The Health and Wellness Minister highlighted that the COVID-19 situation so far is as follows: 251 positive cases detected through the contact tracing exercise and in testing centres; 38 detected in quarantine centres; and 13 through random testing. He added that 51 patients who are considered to have recovered from the coronavirus have been discharged and that 251 COVID-19 positive patients are being treated in treatment centres.

In addition, Dr Jagutpal underscored that in the last 24 hours, 5 766 PCR tests were effected and revealed 21 cases yesterday, and 20 cases this morning: seven through the contact tracing exercise; three in quarantine centres; and 10 dialysis patients.

He pointed out that results have been obtained for 736 PCR tests, showing 13 cases positive: seven through contact tracing; five are still being determined; and one patient who was in a private clinic. As at date, random testing carried out in the south has not revealed any positive case.

Minister Jagutpal also recalled that 24 000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine have reached Mauritius this morning, from the COVAX Facility. These will be used in the national vaccination programme and will ensure that all those have been inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine receive get their second due dose.