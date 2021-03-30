Namibia: Woman Acquitted of Murdering Teen

A WINDHOEK woman, who was accused of murdering a teenage boy in a stabbing incident in November 2018, has been found not guilty after a trial in the Windhoek Regional Court.

Magistrate Leopold Hangalo acquitted Maria Boois (45) on a charge of murder on Friday, after finding that the state failed to prove her guilt beyond reasonable doubt. The magistrate also said he decided that Boois had to be given the benefit of the doubt, and as a result had to be acquitted.

Boois was accused of murdering 18-year-old Rivaldo Rooy by stabbing him in the chest at her home in the Goreangab area of Windhoek on 2 November 2018.

She denied guilt during her trial, and claimed that Rooy died of a self-inflicted injury which he sustained when she pushed him away from herself and he fell against the wall of a shack at her house after he had threatened her with a knife.

Boois also told the court that Rooy had reacted angrily when she admonished him earlier that day about assaulting her children.

The fatal incident took place after Rooy had arrived at Boois' house in the afternoon. She said when she told him to leave her yard, he took out a knife, which he had in his right hand when she grabbed his hand and pushed him away from herself.

After he had fallen against the wall of a shack in the yard, he ran towards the gate of her fence and then fell to the ground, Boois said.

Hangalo noted that there were no eyewitnesses to the incident.

One of the prosecution's witnesses told the court she saw Boois with a knife in her hands, and that she recognised it as a knife from Boois' kitchen, when she saw Rooy bleeding from his chest before he collapsed.

However, a police officer who was called to the scene at Boois' home testified that he found a knife under Rooy's body when he was turned over by ambulance personnel.

The state's evidence about the knife, which Boois was claimed to have had after the stabbing, was "inconsistent, contradictory and poor", the magistrate commented in his judgement.

Hangalo also noted that the defence argued that alleged admissions which Boois made to a police officer at the scene, where she was claimed to have said she had stabbed Rooy, had not been proven to have been made freely and voluntarily, and that her constitutional rights had not been explained to her before she was questioned at the scene.

Boois was in police custody for a month before she was released on bail of N$3 000.

Defence lawyer Karel Gaeb represented her during her trial. Public prosecutor Menencia Hinda represented the state.