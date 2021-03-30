Namibia: Teacher Allegedly Chokes, Stabs Colleague

30 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

A TEACHER from Limbandungila Combined School at Eenhana allegedly choked a colleague before stabbing her multiple times with a knife in the neck and face.

According to Ohangwena police spokesperson sergeant Andrew Nghiyolwa, the suspect, Faustina Mwetufa (27), appeared in the Eenhana Magistrate's Court yesterday on a charge of attempted murder and reckless or negligent driving.

In a police report released on Sunday, Ohangwena regional crime investigations coordinator deputy commissioner Zacharia Amakali said Mwetufa allegedly attacked Hilma Iindongo (25) at Ondaanda village on Friday afternoon after money was reportedly stolen from the principal's office that day.

Iindongo, an entrepreneurship teacher, has been hospitalised after sustaining severe injuries to the face and neck. According to a police report, Mwetufa, an English and Oshikwanyama teacher, allegedly attempted to kill Iindongo because she had witnessed her stealing money from the school office.

However, the principal, James Yanbwa, claimed the money was stolen via his phone and not directly from his office. Yanbwa accused Mwetufa of transferring N$6 200 from his phone to herself between 20 October last year and 19 March 2021.

"She did a lot of transactions on my account and I have opened a case of theft against her at Eenhana Police Station," the principal claimed.

He added that last year, he had made a banking transaction on his phone in Mwetufa's presence after she had asked for money.

"I told her that I only had money for my project. I did not know she took my PIN. From there, when she was broke she would ask for my phone to make calls only for me to realise on Friday that she was stealing money from my account," says the principal.

On Friday, the principal allegedly asked Iindongo to check his phone for his transaction history and bank statement as he did not have the technical know-how to do it himself.

"We found that Mwetufa was stealing money from my account. I called a management meeting and she [Mwetufa] confessed that she had stolen the money and she pleaded with me not to report her to the police as she would pay back the money," he said.

After the meeting, Mwetufa allegedly asked the victim to accompany her for lunch at Eenhana.

According to a teacher at the school, Iindongo and Mwetufa are good friends and often had lunch together.

On their way to Eenhana, Mwetufa allegedly told Iindongo that she wanted to go and pick up her cousin and she then drove into a thick forest where she abruptly stopped the car, and locked the doors and windows.

She allegedly jumped on Iindongo's lap and told her that she loves her, but she was going to kill her.

Mwetufa was allegedly holding a kitchen knife and told Iindongo she was going to kill her and then commit suicide.

"She then choked her and stabbed her with a knife until Iindongo lost consciousness. Mwetufa then reportedly put Iindongo in the back seat and drove back to the tarred road. She then allegedly started speeding before the car left the road into a thorn three," a source at the school said.

"Iindongo regained consciousness when Mwetufa was trying to cause an accident," the source said.

According to the police report released on Sunday, when Iindongo gained consciousness, she managed to get out of the vehicle and sought assistance from a passer-by who took her to the Eenhana Greenside Hospital.

Iindongo, who was later transfered to the Ondangwa Private Hospital, was unable to talk when The Namibian contacted her yesterday. She is said to be in a stable condition.

Mwetufa is set to make her next court appearance on 6 April. She has not been charged over the theft case.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.