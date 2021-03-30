South Africa: SAPS Cherry-Picks From 136 Recommendations On Democratic Policing By Expert Panel On Marikana Massacre

29 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

At Monday's release of the independent report into SAPS professionalisation, Police Minister Bheki Cele was concerned about civil society's silence on the killing of police officers. That ministerial bait-and-switch underscores the SAPS's troubled policing in a democracy.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has made the case of police officers killed on and off duty his mission - and has taken it all the way to Cabinet.

The official statements of the consecutive Cabinet meetings on 10 and 24 March described attacks and killings of police officers as "concerning", "not only barbaric but also a threat to national security", and "not only cowardly, but also unpatriotic, and should not be tolerated in our society."

On Monday, Cele again highlighted that few, if any, people called for the police to be protected. That was a concern for him, and police management.

"In other parts of the world killing the police is treason. Our call is to say we must be outraged when [members of] the police [force are] killed, as we are when police themselves do the wrong things."

All this talks to an official attitude of "them against us", and feeds into a narrative that police are under siege and must defend...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

