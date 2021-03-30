Malawi Tobacco Commission Fires Deputy CEO, 2 Others

The Tobacco Commission (TC) has fired its deputy Chief Executive Officer Levi Phelani and two other senior managers.

TC board chairperson Harry Mkandawire has confirmed the development.

He said the other two are Internal Audit Manager William Katopola and director of finance Destone Katenje over abuse of office.

Mkandawire ,however, referred the matter to TC chief executive officer Joseph Chidanti Malunga for more details saying the board can only comment on the top officials while the CEO may give more details about his management team.

Mkandawire said: "I can confirm that indeed we have offloaded him (Phelani) reason being, abuse of his authority.

"We are carrying out reforms and investigations of institutional operations at the Commission so as to bring efficiency".