Nigeria: Easter - Govt Declares Friday, Monday Public Holiday

An official calls on Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity, and progress of the country.

The Nigerian government has declared Friday April 2, and Monday, April 5, 2021, public holidays to mark this year's Easter Celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made this announcement through the ministry's spokesperson, Mohammed Manga, on Tuesday.

Mr Aregbesola said "Christians should emulate the attributes of forbearance, forgiveness, kindness, humility, love, peace and patience, which were demonstrated by Jesus Christ".

He called on them to use the occasion of this year's Easter Celebration to pray for the peace, unity, and progress of our country.

Mr Aregbesola assured that the "Federal Government will leave no stone unturned in dealing decisively with the spate of kidnapping, armed banditry and other crimes and criminality being perpetrated by enemies of the country in parts of Nigeria".

"Security is everybody's business. I, therefore, encourage all Nigerians and foreigners resident in Nigeria, to display a high level of patriotism at this critical time in the history of our country, to support the efforts of all security agencies in ensuring peace and security of lives and property of the citizenry," he said.

While wishing Christians both at home and abroad a happy and peaceful Easter Celebration, Mr Aregbesola called on Nigerians "to join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari "to make life more meaningful for all".