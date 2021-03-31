Nigeria: Easter - Govt Declares Friday, Monday Public Holiday

Google
Easter holiday.
30 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oge Udegbunam

An official calls on Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity, and progress of the country.

The Nigerian government has declared Friday April 2, and Monday, April 5, 2021, public holidays to mark this year's Easter Celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made this announcement through the ministry's spokesperson, Mohammed Manga, on Tuesday.

Mr Aregbesola said "Christians should emulate the attributes of forbearance, forgiveness, kindness, humility, love, peace and patience, which were demonstrated by Jesus Christ".

He called on them to use the occasion of this year's Easter Celebration to pray for the peace, unity, and progress of our country.

Mr Aregbesola assured that the "Federal Government will leave no stone unturned in dealing decisively with the spate of kidnapping, armed banditry and other crimes and criminality being perpetrated by enemies of the country in parts of Nigeria".

"Security is everybody's business. I, therefore, encourage all Nigerians and foreigners resident in Nigeria, to display a high level of patriotism at this critical time in the history of our country, to support the efforts of all security agencies in ensuring peace and security of lives and property of the citizenry," he said.

While wishing Christians both at home and abroad a happy and peaceful Easter Celebration, Mr Aregbesola called on Nigerians "to join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari "to make life more meaningful for all".

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.