Kenya: DP Ruto Vaccinated With Russia's Sputnik V

Sila Kiplagat/Daily Nation
Deputy President William Ruto (file photo).
30 March 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto has been vaccinated against COVID-19 but not with the Astrazeneca jab imported by the government.

Ruto said Tuesday he had been vaccinated and even tweeted a photo of him and his wife Rachael getting the jab. He did not, however, state which vaccine he got.

COVID-19 vaccines are our safe and effective tools in saving lives and managing the disease. I encourage Kenyans to participate in this exercise to protect ourselves against the pandemic.

My family and I received the COVID-19 vaccination at the Karen Residence, Nairobi County. pic.twitter.com/tWmrojtgl5- William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) March 30, 2021

But a closer look at the photo revealed that he was vaccinated by the same medical officer seen in photos shared earlier by lawyers Ahmednasir Abdullahi and Donald Kipkorir who announced that they were the first Kenyans to get the Sputnik V vaccine.

The duo tweeted their photos, moments after getting the jab said to be for the rich due to its high cost, Sh11,000 for two dosses.

First Kenyan to take the Sputnik V in KENYA... @sputnikvaccine @DonaldBKipkorir @makaumutua @WehliyeMohamed pic.twitter.com/cWWZF6flH0- Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) March 30, 2021

The Russian-made vaccine was approved by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) for emergency use but is yet to get approval from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Today, I became the Second Kenya to take the Russia COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine ... I have full confidence in the vaccine to protect me from all COVID-19 variants. pic.twitter.com/uukI9yctWA- Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) March 30, 2021

Ministry of Health Acting Director-General of Health Patrick Amoth, however, confirmed that it is possible for the vaccine to be used without approval by the WHO since it had passed other stringent tests.

Sputnik V which has an efficacy level of about 92 percent, is the first such private consignment in Kenya that is being administered through a private pharmacy.

For maximum protection, it requires two doses sold at Sh5, 500 a dose which will be administered 21 days apart.

"Yes, the application for Emergency Use Authorization has been evaluated and approved," the board said in a statement, that warned, "Note: this is not a registration."

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board clarified that its role in the authorization and safety monitoring of medicines and health technologies saying "It's the duty of the Ministry of Health as guided by the National Vaccine and immunization programme to determine what vaccine (s) to buy based on factors, such as, cost and cold chain considerations."

President Vladimir Putin already received his first dose of the jab, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said as Russia looks to boost a vaccination campaign that is faltering despite having produced three home-grown jabs.

Kenya has also approved Astra Zeneca vaccine which has been prioritized to health workers, teachers, security officers, and elderly Kenyans.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said Kenya will inoculate its citizens using AstraZeneca vaccine which has been questioned by experts leading to suspension by several countries in Europe. South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his top Cabinet have already received the jab and rallied Kenyans to follow suit.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta today took the #Covid19Vaccine at State House, Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/8dN5No5uZc- State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) March 26, 2021

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.