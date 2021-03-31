Rwanda: Nine Takeaways From Tuesday's Post-Cabinet News Conference

Three cabinet ministers on Tuesday, March 30 hosted a press conference to among others give an insight to the latest Covid-19 guidelines that were announced on Monday.

The officials addressed various topics related to the Covid-19 current situation in the country, the vaccination programme, new measures put in place, as well as the anticipated Easter holidays slated for this weekend.

They included ministers; Dr Daniel Ngamije of health, Valentine Uwamariya of education and local government minister Jean Marie Vianney Gatabazi, as well as Rwanda National Police Spokesperson CP Jean Bosco Kabera.

Here are nine takeaways

1. Government to roll out second phase of vaccination

Effective Friday, April 2 Rwanda will kick off the second phase of the nationwide vaccination against Covid-19 as the country aims to keep the virus at bay.

According to the Minister of Health Ngamije, priority will be given to people who received their first shots.

He said that priority groups include-frontline workers, people working in security, those with underlying conditions, and people of advanced age among others.

"When we roll out the second phase, we will begin with those who got their first doses. We have their full information and none of them should be worried."

2. More people to receive first dose

In a bid to reach the country's target of vaccinating at least 30 per cent of the population, Ngamije said that during the second phase of the nationwide vaccination programme, more citizens are expected to receive the jab.

This, he said will see the number of people to be vaccinated double from the current 342,000.

"While this sound like good news however, it should be understood that we are at no point to go back to normalcy," Ngamije asserted.

3. Rwanda to acquire 1 million Johnson&Johnson doses

On the sidelines of the event, Minister Ngamije told The New Times that Rwanda is in advanced stages to acquire nearly a million Johnson&Johnson Covid-19 vaccines before September this year.

When pressed for details, Ngamije noted that that the single-shot Covid-19 vaccine has numerous advantages including but not limited to conservation.

"It can easily be conserved and it is also a single-dose among other benefits," he said.

4. Students cautioned as they return home

In her remarks, the Minister of Education Valentine Uwamariya called upon students to observe the existing Covid-19 measures as they return to their families.

Schools will close this week to allow students to return home for Easter Holidays.

Uwamariya said that her ministry had organised four-day shifts to assist boarding students to return to their homes in line with the Covid-19 guidelines.

"We have a plan to help them return to their families in a safe manner. The activities will take four days, where each student will be transported to their respective district through which they will allowed to board and then return home."

She added, "These are not holidays to celebrate for, we have lost a lot in terms of the academic year, and this should serve as an opportunity for self-revision especially for the candidates."

5. Alarm over Easter holidays

While Easter holidays are normally much-anticipated ceremonies in Rwanda, the officials gave a stern warning that the public should not 'get too excited' to violate the measures that have been in place.

According to the officials, when celebrated without vigilance, such events lead to a spike in Covid-19 cases thus waning the country's efforts to stem the tide.

Minister Ngamije shared the experience during the festive season a few months back, which turned into a 'super spreader' of the virus. Subsequently, he said, the country was losing over 10 people in a week, which was unprecedented.

6. Local government to engage church leaders ahead of Good Friday

Minister Gatabazi said that the local government is in touch with religious leaders to ensure that Easter holidays are streamlined with the existing measures to curb the virus.

Gatabazi said that a detailed agenda will soon be announced by his ministry adding that most services will be conducted virtually owing to the pandemic.

7. Misconception about the vaccines

Ngamije said that concerns have emerged where Rwandans are complacent to observe the measures after some received the first dose of the vaccine, thinking they are safe.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is totally wrong. The vaccines are meant to help our bodies fight the virus, leave alone the first shot even the second (one) doesn't assure us of normalcy. The only weapon against this pandemic is through observing the preventative measures."

He said that the vaccine will only be more effective if the largest portion of the population has been vaccinated.

8. 500,000 AstraZeneca vaccines waiting for shipment

During the press-conference, Minister Ngamije also revealed that Rwanda has already purchased 500,000 AstraZeneca vaccines and that they are waiting for shipment.

He was responding to concerns that the country has largely relied on the Covax framework as well as the AU facility.

"We are part of those two programmes and in addition the country has also ordered more than 500,000 AstraZeneca vaccines. They are currently waiting for shipment."

9. Pandemic not alarming in schools

As students break-off from their schools, Education Minister Uwamariya reassured that the virus is still at hand in all the schools.

"We don't want to reverse this trend. We ask the students in guidance with their families to stay vigilant so that we don't risk to miss any more time in this academic year," she asserted.