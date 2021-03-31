Kenya: Duncan Picked to Feature in Select KNRC Races for Minti

30 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdul Sidi

Minti Motorsports of the United Kingdom has picked veteran driver Ian Duncan to drive in a selected number of 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) events in addition to the East African Classic Safari Rally at the end of the year.

The former Safari Rally winner will drive the Nissan 240RS, which was formerly used by Joey Ghose of the Minti Motorsports.The car was previously driven by Ghose in the 2019 East African Safari Classic Rally. The programme will now heavily depend on the the Covid-19 situation.

"The 240RS was delivered to Duncan late in February with a support package. Ian comes on board with huge experience and we have already been working closely with him to make the improvements he wants," said Ghose.

The team has selected a few KNRC events to put the car through its paces aiming for the first event in April with the Equator Rally.

Equator Rally

Minti Motorsports UK General Manager Harpal Sudle said: "We have always wanted to bring a different car to the event and the 240RS is pretty special. We have selected a few KNRC events to put the car through its paces and our first event is penciled in to be the Equator Rally in April."

Oman-based driver Ghose will take part in the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally behind the wheel of a new VW Polo R5. The 2021 Safari Rally Kenya will be returning to the FIA WRC after a 19 year-absence. It will take place on the weekend of June 24-27, 2021.

Ghose, who resides in Muscat, has plans to team up with London-based Kenyan navigator Imran Khan in a Polo contraption similar to what the Rai siblings (Onkar and Tejveer) are running in the KCB KNRC.

Joey is no stranger to Kenyan gravel events. He was formerly based in Kenya before moving to Oman.

He has over the past few years developed a penchant for Kenyan classic car events which include the iconic nine-day East African Safari Classic Rally, and indeed, the Mini Classics.

Melvyn Evans Motorsport will supply a New VW Polo R5 to Minti Motorsport which will run in the United Arabs Emirates, Oman Rally Championships, selected African Rally Championship and indeed Kenya's WRC event.

The car is in gravel specifications and being fine-tuned well in time for Africa's premier championship.

***

The 4X4 challenge scheduled for April 3 and 4 has been cancelled following the government's directive on Covid-19 containment measures according to the Clerk of the Course, George Njoroge.

abdulsidi2@gmail.com

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.