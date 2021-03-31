Kenya: Duncan Picked to Feature in Select KNRC Races for Minti

Minti Motorsports of the United Kingdom has picked veteran driver Ian Duncan to drive in a selected number of 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) events in addition to the East African Classic Safari Rally at the end of the year.

The former Safari Rally winner will drive the Nissan 240RS, which was formerly used by Joey Ghose of the Minti Motorsports.The car was previously driven by Ghose in the 2019 East African Safari Classic Rally. The programme will now heavily depend on the the Covid-19 situation.

"The 240RS was delivered to Duncan late in February with a support package. Ian comes on board with huge experience and we have already been working closely with him to make the improvements he wants," said Ghose.

The team has selected a few KNRC events to put the car through its paces aiming for the first event in April with the Equator Rally.

Equator Rally

Minti Motorsports UK General Manager Harpal Sudle said: "We have always wanted to bring a different car to the event and the 240RS is pretty special. We have selected a few KNRC events to put the car through its paces and our first event is penciled in to be the Equator Rally in April."

Oman-based driver Ghose will take part in the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally behind the wheel of a new VW Polo R5. The 2021 Safari Rally Kenya will be returning to the FIA WRC after a 19 year-absence. It will take place on the weekend of June 24-27, 2021.

Ghose, who resides in Muscat, has plans to team up with London-based Kenyan navigator Imran Khan in a Polo contraption similar to what the Rai siblings (Onkar and Tejveer) are running in the KCB KNRC.

Joey is no stranger to Kenyan gravel events. He was formerly based in Kenya before moving to Oman.

He has over the past few years developed a penchant for Kenyan classic car events which include the iconic nine-day East African Safari Classic Rally, and indeed, the Mini Classics.

Melvyn Evans Motorsport will supply a New VW Polo R5 to Minti Motorsport which will run in the United Arabs Emirates, Oman Rally Championships, selected African Rally Championship and indeed Kenya's WRC event.

The car is in gravel specifications and being fine-tuned well in time for Africa's premier championship.

***

The 4X4 challenge scheduled for April 3 and 4 has been cancelled following the government's directive on Covid-19 containment measures according to the Clerk of the Course, George Njoroge.

