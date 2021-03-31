Kenya: Boost for Kenya Pipeline Players As They Sign New, Improved Contracts

30 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Agnes Makhandia

Kenya Pipeline women's volleyball players have been given new, improved three-year renewable contracts.

The 20 players signed the contracts on Monday at the Kenya Pipeline Company headquarters, Nairobi.

The move, the team's coach Paul Gitau, says was geared towards tying down players who might be courted by their competitors.

Gitau, who took over the reins from former international Margaret Indakala last year, said the move was also to make the players comfortable.

"I'm a firm believer of well being and welfare of the players. If the players are comfortable then they have no reason not to perform. The new contracts comes with good medical cover, housing and transport allowances and I'm really happy and indebted to the management for making this possible," said the experienced coach.

"It's now upon the players to perform. I know it's a growing squad, with majority of them fresh from secondary schools across the nation, but I'm determined to grow with them. The results might not come now, but who knows what the future holds," he added.

Last year, hard hitting right attacker Sharon Chepchumba crossed over to KCB from Pipeline as well as the Kenya Prisons duo of Edith Wisa and Mercy Moim after being offered better terms by the bankers.

The tough talking coach also welcomed the drafting of his three players to the national women's provisional squad currently in bubble training at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani Indoor Arena, ahead of the Olympic Games in Japan.

Pipeline has libero Aggripina Kundu, much-improved middle blocker Gladys Ekaru and promising left attacker Pamela Adhiambo in the squad.

"The call up of the three players is something, but Adhiambo's is commendable. This is one player I believe will be a force to reckon with," said Gitau, a former national women's under-20 coach.

Team captain Rose Magoi welcomed the new development saying," It's a good gesture from the technical bench and the management at large. It has been long since our contracts have been reviewed. We will push ourselves in the training and hopefully the outcome will be positive," said the setter.

